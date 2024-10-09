Dr. S Jaishankar at Summit of SCO Council of Heads of States on behalf of PM Narendra Modi





Pakistan will host the SCO summit in Islamabad on October 15-16, marking India's first participation in an international conference in Pakistan in nine years, confirmed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar





In light of the longstanding rivalry between the two nations, Sputnik India analyses, what are the implications of Jaishankar's visit and the motivations behind it. Could this visit pave the way for improved diplomatic relations?





Pakistan extended an invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the SCO summit in Islamabad on August 2024.





Minister S Jaishankar is visiting Pakistan for the SCO summit, not for a bilateral visit, Dr Raj Verma, an associate professor in China's Shanghai International Studies University and visiting fellow at New Delhi-based Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, told Sputnik India.





“While a meeting between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan could occur on the summit's sidelines, it hasn't been confirmed,” Dr Verma stated. “It's crucial to distinguish the multilateral SCO summit from bilateral discussions; the focus remains on broader regional issues. When India hosted the SCO summit in 2023, Pakistan's foreign minister also participated.”





He further said that the Modi government's stance remains firm: India will only engage in talks with Pakistan if it renounces support for terrorism aimed at India. This position is unlikely to change soon, given the Pakistani military-security complex's unwillingness to cease such activities.





“Jaishankar's visit to Pakistan is a positive gesture that could enhance relations between the two countries, though it's too early to expect a breakthrough. Similarly, the recent changes in the Bangladeshi government signal a shift towards closer ties with Pakistan since the 1971 conflict,” Khalid Mahmood, CEO of Pak-China Huazi Green Energy company, told Sputnik India.





In Islamabad, where the SCO summit is set to occur, protests led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have erupted. Meanwhile, a suicide bomb blast by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) near Karachi's international airport killed two Chinese nationals and injured 11 others on October 6.





However, Pakistan is now secure in preparation for the upcoming summit, as Western-backed protesters have been arrested and order has been restored, Mahmood said. Consequently, hosting the summit will enhance Pakistan's global image, he asserted.





“Regarding the SCO conference, it is considered safe. Neither Baloch militant groups thinks to target the summit, nor TTP has any interest in attacking, and IS-KP would find it challenging to carry out an attack,” Dr Verma concluded.





