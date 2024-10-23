



Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability along the India-China border during a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on October 23, 2024. This meeting, held in Kazan, Russia, marked their first formal discussions in five years and took place on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.





Modi stated that ensuring peace on the border should remain a top priority for both nations. He expressed that the relationship between India and China is crucial not only for their respective countries but also for global peace and stability. He welcomed recent agreements aimed at resolving tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, where conflicts had escalated since 2020.





Modi highlighted that mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity should form the foundation of India-China relations. He noted that a consensus had been reached on various issues that had arisen over the past four years concerning border disputes.





President Xi acknowledged the need for both countries to manage their differences effectively and fulfil their international obligations. He emphasized that both nations are at a pivotal juncture and must work together to promote unity among developing countries.





The backdrop of this meeting is significant due to a recent military agreement aimed at de-escalating tensions that have persisted since a deadly clash in Galwan Valley in 2020, which resulted in casualties on both sides. The leaders' discussions signal a potential thaw in relations after years of heightened military presence and diplomatic strain.







