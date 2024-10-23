



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping recently held significant discussions during the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, marking their first structured meeting in five years. This dialogue comes on the heels of an agreement to resume military patrols along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, which is seen as a crucial step toward easing tensions that have persisted since the 2020 border clashes.





Both leaders welcomed the recent agreement on patrolling arrangements along the LAC, aiming to enhance peace and stability in border areas. This agreement is viewed as a breakthrough in resolving ongoing disputes stemming from previous military standoffs.





Modi and Xi directed their respective Special Representatives—Ajit Doval for India and Wang Yi for China—to meet at an early date. This meeting aims to oversee the management of peace and tranquillity along the border and to explore a fair and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question.





The leaders emphasized the necessity of stable and amicable relations between India and China, highlighting that such stability would positively impact regional and global peace. They agreed on enhancing strategic communication and cooperation to address developmental challenges.





The Special Representative mechanism was established in 2003 to facilitate discussions regarding the India-China boundary question. This mechanism aims to establish political parameters, frameworks for settlement, and delineation of boundaries. The upcoming meeting of the Special Representatives will be critical, as it will be their first formal discussion since December 2019, indicating a renewed commitment to resolving long-standing issues.







