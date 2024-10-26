



Farooq Abdullah, the president of the National Conference, has recently emphasized the urgent need for bonhomie to end the ongoing bloodshed in Kashmir. Speaking to reporters on October 25, 2024, he stated that violent attacks will persist until a proper solution is found to the region's longstanding issues.





He expressed deep concern over the recent terror attacks, including one in Gulmarg, which resulted in the deaths of innocent civilians and highlighted the need for dialogue and peace efforts.





Abdullah criticized Pakistan for its role in perpetuating violence in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that friendly relations between India and Pakistan can only be established if Pakistan ceases its support for terrorism.





He lamented the impact of such violence on the local populace and called for a focus on development and dignity for the people of Kashmir rather than continued conflict. He urged Pakistan to prioritize its own development while allowing Kashmiris to live peacefully.





In his remarks, Abdullah also paid tribute to those killed in recent attacks and reiterated that the cycle of violence must be broken to pave the way for a more harmonious future in the region. He stressed that without addressing these issues, progress will remain elusive for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.







