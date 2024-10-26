



Recent statements from the Indian Army have underscored their position that Pakistan is actively abetting terrorism in Kashmir. This assertion follows a deadly attack on October 24, 2024, in Gulmarg, where Pakistani terrorists targeted an army column, resulting in the deaths of two Indian soldiers and two local porters.





This assertion follows a series of attacks attributed to Pakistani terrorists. The Army described this attack as a cowardly act aimed at disrupting peace and stability in the region.





The army's response highlighted that these terrorists aimed to disrupt peace and stability in the region, indicating a broader strategy of instilling fear among the local population.





The Army's spokesperson highlighted that the recent attacks are attempts to evoke fear among the Kashmiri populace, indicating a persistent threat from cross-border terrorism. The ongoing operations in Baramulla and other areas reflect the Indian Army's commitment to countering these threats and maintaining security in the region.





Army's defence spokesman further emphasized that the ideology of these terrorists revolves around creating a "Reign of Terror in the Valley," which aligns with Pakistan's alleged ongoing support for militant activities in Kashmir. This incident is part of a troubling trend, as there has been a notable increase in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, with 13 fatalities reported over just two weeks.





Moreover, the army's narrative suggests that these attacks are not only aimed at military targets but also at Kashmiri locals, furthering a campaign of intimidation designed to destabilize the region and undermine its progress towards peace. The situation remains tense as the Indian military continues to attribute these acts of violence directly to Pakistani support for terrorism in Kashmir.







