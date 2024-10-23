



Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for a unified approach to combat terrorism and its financing during his address at the 16th BRICS Summit held in Kazan, Russia, on October 23, 2024. He stated that there is "no place for double standards" in addressing these global challenges, advocating for a "single-minded" focus and "firm support" from all member nations to effectively tackle terrorism.





In his speech, Modi highlighted the importance of taking active steps to prevent the radicalization of youth, indicating that this is a crucial aspect of countering terrorism. He called for a collective effort among BRICS nations to enhance cooperation in this area, underscoring that the fight against terrorism must be consistent and unwavering across all fronts.





Additionally, Modi's remarks reflected on the broader context of BRICS' role in global governance, noting that the organization now represents approximately 40% of the world's population and 30% of the global economy. He expressed confidence that BRICS would continue to evolve into a more effective platform for addressing pressing international issues.







