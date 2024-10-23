



Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a significant address at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, emphasizing India's commitment to dialogue and diplomacy over conflict. He stated, "We support dialogue and diplomacy, not war," advocating for peaceful resolutions to ongoing global issues, particularly the Russia-Ukraine conflict.





Modi urged BRICS nations to unite against terrorism and terror financing, stressing the need for a collective approach without double standards. He highlighted the urgency of preventing youth radicalization and called for active cooperation among member states.





He acknowledged pressing global challenges such as economic uncertainty, climate change, and terrorism, asserting that BRICS can play a pivotal role in fostering a secure future.





Modi advocated for reforms in international bodies like the UN Security Council, emphasizing that BRICS should be viewed as a reformist entity rather than a replacement for existing global institutions.





He expressed India's readiness to welcome new countries into the BRICS framework, underscoring that all decisions regarding expansion should be made by consensus among founding members.





The summit concluded with the adoption of the Kazan Declaration, which addressed the emergence of new power centres and emphasized the need for a balanced multipolar world order.





Modi's remarks reflect India's strategic positioning within BRICS as a proponent of peaceful dialogue and international cooperation amidst complex geopolitical dynamics.























