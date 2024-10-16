



Defence tech startup Optimized Electrotech has received a grant of ₹25 Crores from the Indian government after it emerged as one of the winners of the ADITI 1.0 iDEX-DIO Challenge.





The challenge was held by the Defence Space Administration’s initiative under the iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) program.





In a statement, Optimized Electrotech said it aims to use the grant to develop solutions aligned with India’s defence modernisation goals and contribute towards the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).





Founded in 2017 by Sandeep Shah, Anil Yekkala, Dharin Shah, Kuldeep Saxena, and Purvi Shah, Optimized Electrotech offers surveillance solutions for strategic and commercial buyers. Its products work on a wide range of electromagnetic spectrum and are equipped with various types of optics that enable applications, including surveillance for smart cities, satellite-based imaging, perimeter surveillance, border surveillance, aircraft tracking, airport security, and more.





The start-up claims it infuses AI into surveillance, and that its indigenously designed-and-developed surveillance platforms allow governments, defence services, paramilitary forces, and mining corporations to respond to threats such as unauthorised drone attacks.





Commenting on the grant, Shah said, “It is an honour to be recognised by the Ministry of Defence at DefConnect 4.0. This award is a testament to our team’s dedication to delivering transformative solutions for national security. It marks a significant milestone in our journey towards advancing India’s space situational awareness capabilities.”





The ADITI 1.0 Challenge, launched by the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) under the Department of Defence Production (DDP), Ministry of Defence, seeks to promote innovations in critical and strategic defence technologies, with a particular focus on enhancing space situational awareness.





Optimized Electrotech was recognised for its scalable and relevant solution, aligning with future defence applications.





Optimized Electrotech has raised a total funding of over $4 Million till date. It last raised $2.43 Million in 2023 as part of its pre-Series B funding round led by Rajiv Dadlani Group. The funding round also saw participation from Equanimity Investments, existing investor Venture Catalysts, a few family offices and other high net-worth individuals (HNIs).





The development comes at a time when the Centre has taken a number of steps in recent times to promote defence tech start-ups and procure defence equipment from domestic start-ups and companies.





Earlier this year, defence tech start-up Big Bang Boom received an INR 200 Cr order from the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army for its anti-drone technology.





Notably, the Ministry of Defence aims to achieve a turnover of $25 Billion in aerospace and defence manufacturing by 2025, including $5 Billion in exports.





