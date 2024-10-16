

India has been severely critical of the OBOR as the project includes the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

Islamabad: India on Wednesday once again refused to endorse China's ambitious 'One Belt One Road' initiative, becoming the only country in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) not to support the controversial connectivity project.





A joint communique unveiled at the end of the SCO's Council of Heads of Government conclave hosted by Islamabad said Russia, Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan reaffirmed their support for the Chinese connectivity initiative.





It said the countries noted ongoing work on the implementation of the project, including efforts to link the Eurasian Economic Union with the One Road One Initiative (OBOR).





India has been refusing to endorse OBOR in previous SCO conclaves as well.





India has been severely critical of the OBOR, previously known as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), as the project includes the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





There has been growing global criticism against the OBOR as a number of countries are reeling under the burden of debt while implementing projects relating to the initiative.





In his address at the SCO conclave, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "debt is a serious concern" but did not elaborate further.





"Collaborative connectivity can create new efficiencies," he said.





The joint communique said the heads of delegations noted the proposal to create a 'Greater Eurasian Partnership' with the participation of the SCO, Eurasian Economic Union, Association of Southeast Asian Nations as well as other interested states and multilateral associations.





