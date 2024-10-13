India's recently tested AGNI-V ICBM with Multiple Independently-targetable Re-Entry Vehicles





Islamabad: Pakistan expressed serious concerns over India's nuclear program and decided to knock at the international community's doors against the program which became a threat to world peace.





Pakistan also planned to raise the issue on the United Nations.





Recent incidents involving India's defence systems have sparked global debate. The entry of India's nuclear-powered submarine, INS Arihant, exposed the country's naval protocols. Similarly, the misfiring of the Brahmos missile and the three-year delay in commissioning the INS Arihant have raised questions about India's defence preparedness and military planning.





Design flaws in the Tejas aircraft further highlighted the deteriorating state of Indian defence technology.





Experts warned that India's nuclear capabilities, coupled with its repeated defence failures, presented a significant threat to regional and global peace. The environmental risks posed by India's substandard nuclear materials, including potential damage to South Asian marine life, are particularly threatening.





Despite having 140 million people living in poverty, India continues to allocate billions toward defence projects. Recent drone accidents and faulty anti-drone systems further tarnished its defense.





Pakistan is urging the global community to take action and raise the issue of India's nuclear ambitions at the UNO.





Defence analysts stressed the urgent need to address the environmental and security risks posed by India's nuclear activities.





Pak Agency











