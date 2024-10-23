



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping today on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia. This meeting marks the first formal bilateral discussion between the two leaders in five years, occurring just two days after India and China reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, effectively ending a prolonged military standoff that began in 2020.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the meeting, highlighting its significance in light of recent diplomatic progress. He noted that ongoing discussions have led to a resolution aimed at facilitating disengagement along contentious areas of the border. The agreement on patrolling arrangements is seen as a hopeful step towards normalizing relations between the two nations, which have been strained since the violent clashes in Galwan Valley.





The BRICS Summit itself is taking place from October 22 to 24, and Modi's interactions with other leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, have also underscored a broader diplomatic context. The meeting with Xi is anticipated to address not only bilateral issues but also regional stability and cooperation within the BRICS framework.







