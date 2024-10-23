



Moscow: India's acquisition of the INS Chakra-III, a nuclear-powered attack submarine from Russia, has encountered significant delays, primarily due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the resulting Western sanctions on Russia. Originally slated for delivery in 2025, the submarine is now expected to join the Indian Navy no earlier than 2028.





In 2019, India and Russia signed a $3 billion deal for a 10-year lease of an Akula-1 class submarine, which is intended to enhance India's underwater capabilities amidst growing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. The INS Chakra-III was meant to fill the operational gap left by the previous Akula-class submarine, INS Chakra-II, which was returned to Russia in 2021 after completing its lease.

The delays in delivery are attributed to these factors:





The conflict has disrupted supply chains and affected Russia's ability to deliver critical components and technologies necessary for refurbishing and modernizing the submarine for Indian use.





Sanctions imposed on Russia have hindered access to essential materials and technologies required for the submarine's upgrade, significantly pushing back its delivery timeline.





Before its transfer, INS Chakra-III will undergo extensive refurbishment, including integrating Indian communication and sensor systems to ensure compatibility with the Indian Navy's operational requirements.





The delay in acquiring INS Chakra-III is a setback for India's naval preparedness, especially as it seeks to maintain a credible deterrent against regional threats. The submarine is considered vital for enhancing India's underwater warfare capabilities and operational experience with nuclear-powered submarines.





As India navigates these challenges, there is a growing emphasis on diversifying its defence procurement strategies and increasing self-reliance in military capabilities to mitigate risks associated with external dependencies.







