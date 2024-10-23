Indian Navy Vice Chief, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan Tuesday said the MQ-9B reaper drones made by US defence conglomerate General Atomics will “fulfil” the need for surveillance of wide oceanic space and other requirements of the Navy in the maritime domain in which the indigenously made TAPAS has failed.





The recent statements by the Vice Chief of the Indian Navy highlight a significant shift in India's approach to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), particularly in the context of maritime surveillance. The MQ-9B Reaper has been characterized as superior to the indigenous TAPAS UAV, primarily in terms of endurance and operational capabilities.





However, certain performance issues and capability mismatches led to the rejection of TAPAS by the Navy for their specific requirements.





TAPAS (Tactical Airborne Platform for Aerial Surveillance) is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It is also referred to as TAPAS-BH-201 and is part of the larger Rustom family of drones, designed to meet the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) needs of the Indian armed forces.





“We need anything that does maritime surveillance and maritime surveillance for us necessarily has to be over wide areas in the ocean. So in a way the TAPAS drones in its current form do not entirely meet our requirements and therefore we have had to go to the Government of India for the induction of MQ-9B which the government allowed us to do.” the Vice Chief said.





MQ-9B Reaper





This UAV boasts an impressive endurance of over 40 hours, allowing it to conduct prolonged surveillance missions without the need for frequent refuelling. Its operational range extends up to 11,112 kilometers, making it suitable for extensive maritime operations.





TAPAS UAV





In contrast, the TAPAS has faced significant limitations due to engine constraints, which restrict its endurance to significantly lower levels. Reports indicate that the TAPAS is unable to match the Reaper's capabilities in this regard, particularly for extended missions critical to naval operations.





Altitude And Payload Capacity





MQ-9B Reaper: Capable of operating at altitudes exceeding 50,000 feet, it provides enhanced surveillance capabilities and operational flexibility in contested environments. The Reaper can carry substantial payloads, including advanced sensors and weaponry, which further enhances its versatility.





TAPAS UAV: Its altitude ceiling is notably lower than that of the MQ-9B, which limits its effectiveness in certain operational scenarios. Additionally, the TAPAS lacks advanced features such as satellite communication (SATCOM) capabilities that are crucial for real-time data transmission and situational awareness during missions.





Technical Limitations of TAPAS





The development of TAPAS has been hindered by several technical challenges:





The TAPAS program has struggled with engine performance issues, which have directly impacted its endurance and overall capability. As noted by Y Dilip, Director of Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), these constraints have been a significant barrier to achieving the desired performance levels.





Unlike the MQ-9B, the TAPAS does not possess SATCOM capabilities, limiting its operational range and effectiveness in modern military contexts where real-time communication is essential.





The Vice Chief's assertions underscore a critical evaluation of India's UAV options, particularly in light of the Indian Navy's requirements for extended range and endurance. The MQ-9B Reaper emerges as a more capable platform compared to the TAPAS UAV, which has not yet met the operational demands set by the Indian armed forces. This situation reflects broader challenges within India's indigenous defence technology development efforts, prompting a reliance on advanced foreign systems like the MQ-9B for immediate operational needs.







