New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar landed in Islamabad on Tuesday, marking the first visit by a senior Indian minister to Pakistan in years. The visit comes amidst a long-standing strain in India-Pakistan relations, fuelled by the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism.





Jaishankar was greeted at the Nur Khan airbase by senior Pakistani officials.





Jaishankar’s presence at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) summit, hosted by Pakistan, has sparked speculation about the potential for a thaw in bilateral ties.





While both sides have ruled out any formal bilateral talks, the decision to send a high-ranking minister to Pakistan signals a willingness to engage within the SCO framework.





“The SCO CHG meeting is held annually and focuses on the trade and economic agenda of the Organisation,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.





“External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the meeting. India remains actively engaged in the SCO format, including various mechanisms and initiatives within the SCO framework,” it said in a brief statement in New Delhi.





The last visit by an Indian Foreign Minister to Pakistan was in December 2015, when Sushma Swaraj attended a conference on Afghanistan. Jaishankar’s visit, almost nine years later, reflects a shift in India’s approach towards engaging with Pakistan, albeit within the confines of multilateral diplomacy.





In the evening, Jaishankar is likely to attend a banquet reception to be hosted by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to welcome the delegates from the SCO member nations, people familiar with the matter said.





In his recent address at an event, Jaishankar said “like with any neighbour, India would certainly like to have good relations with Pakistan.” “But that cannot happen by overlooking cross-border terrorism and indulging in wishful thinking.” The decision to send the senior minister is seen as a display of India’s commitment to the SCO.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







