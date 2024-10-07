



New Delhi: Diplomat Sanjeev Kumar Singla has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to France, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.





An Indian Foreign Service officer of batch 1997, Singla presently serves as the Ambassador of India to Israel.





"Sanjeev Kumar Singla (IFS:1997), presently Ambassador of India to Israel, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to France," the MEA said in an official release.





He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







