



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the press along with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, said that India would cooperate in training the Maldivian Defence Forces to bring about peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.





"We also held a detailed discussion on different aspects of security cooperation. Work is being done rapidly in Ekatha Harbour project. We will continue our cooperation towards training and capacity building of Maldives National Defence Forces. For stability and prosperity in Indian Ocean Region, we will work together," the Prime Minister said.





PM Modi said that said that climate change is a huge challenge for both- Maldives and India and he would share India's experiences with Maldives regarding solar and energy efficiency.





"Climate change is a huge challenge for both of our countries. In this regard, India is ready to share its experiences with Maldives regarding solar and energy efficiency," he said.





PM Modi and Muizzu held bilateral and delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in the national capital today.





Following the talks, India today granted Maldives a USD100 million Treasury bills roll over, in addition to both sides inking a USD 400 million and ₹3,000 crore currency swap agreement.





Describing the "development partnership" as an important pillar of New Delhi-Male ties, Prime Minister Modi asserted that India has always given preference to the priorities of the people of Maldives.





Prime Minister Modi said, "Development partnership is an important pillar of our (India-Maldives) relations. We have always given preference to the priorities of the people of Maldives. This year, SBI did a rollover of 100 million dollars of the Treasury Bench of Maldives. As per the needs of the Maldives, a 400 million dollars and Rs 3000 crore currency swap agreement was also signed."





Muizzu thanked Prime Minister Modi for Indian government's decision to provide support in the form of ₹30 billion (USD 360 mn), in addition to USD 400 million bilateral currency swap agreement.





