



Quetta: Pakistan, in its attempt to suppress dissent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has been orchestrating attacks and shelling, merely a day before the Pashtun National Jigra.





These events of oppression orchestrated by the Pakistani defence forces against the members of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) have gathered condemnation from activists across the country. In a post on X, Baloch rights activist Maharang Baloch stated, "The state and its spy agencies, along with the military, exhibit utter contempt for the rule of law. The violent act of shooting unarmed, peaceful protestors of PTM is nothing short of terrorism--a brutal display of state-sponsored violence."





In her statement further, Maharang Baloch also condemned the acts of Pakistan in strong words, calling this barbaric cruelty. She also called on all marginalised communities in the region to stand in solidarity with the PTM during this critical time and amplify their voices.





She stated, "It is imperative that human rights organisations urgently hold the state security forces accountable for this egregious violation of human rights. I stand in solidarity with my PTM comrades. I call on all marginalised communities in the region to stand in solidarity with the PTM during this critical time and amplify their voices. It is imperative that human rights organisations urgently hold the state security forces accountable for this egregious violation of human rights."





Notably, PTM members have been witnessing atrocities at the hands of Pakistani defence forces.





In a previous incident on Wednesday, at least three people lost their lives and many others were injured when Pakistani security forces raided a peaceful gathering of PTM events in the Khyber district.





PTM members had gathered in the Jamrud Tehsil before the Pashtun National Jigra, also known as the "Awami Adalat," or People's Court, to address pressing issues such as violence, terrorism, and targeted killings rampant in the Pashtun region.





Additionally, eyewitnesses reported that security forces used tear gas and ammunition to disperse the crowd, leading to widespread chaos as protesters fled the scene. Dozens of injured individuals were rushed to nearby hospitals, but the exact number of casualties remains unknown.





In a previous post, Manzoor Pashteen, the founder of PTM, had condemned the attack, stating that the Pakistani government's actions were driven by fear of Pashtun unity.





Manzoor Pashteen stated, "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police attacked the Pashtun Jirga Khyber ground, street firing. So far, there are reports of the martyrdom of three friends and dozens of injuries. In addition to Khyber, there are incidents of police firing on Jirga attendees in other districts, with one martyred and several injured as a result of firing in South Waziristan. There are also confirmed reports of firing on convoys in North Waziristan."





