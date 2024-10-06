



The recent effectiveness of Israel's Iron Dome air defence system has drawn attention to India's own defence capabilities, particularly in the context of regional security dynamics and technological advancements.





Iron Dome is a mobile air defence system developed by Rafael Advanced Defence Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, designed to intercept short-range threats such as rockets and artillery shells. It operates effectively in all weather conditions and can distinguish between projectiles that pose a threat to populated areas and those that do not. The system has been credited with a high interception success rate, reportedly around 90% during recent conflicts, significantly reducing potential casualties from rocket attacks launched by groups like Hamas.





India is now looking at enhancing its own air defence capabilities in light of the Iron Dome's success. The Indian military has been developing various systems aimed at countering aerial threats, including the Akash missile system and the S-400 Triumf, which are designed to provide multi-layered defence against different types of aerial attacks. Observers note that while India has made strides in its defence technology, the integration and operational effectiveness seen in Israel's layered air defence architecture could serve as a model for India.





In light of the Iron Dome's success, discussions around India's air defence systems have intensified. India has been actively enhancing its military capabilities, particularly through its own missile defence projects such as the Advanced Air Defence (AAD) and Prithvi Air Defence (PAD) systems. These systems are designed to intercept incoming ballistic missiles, similar to the functions of Iron Dome but tailored for different types of threats.





India is investing in also advanced radar systems and interceptor technology to improve its defensive measures against aerial threats.





The focus on self-reliance in defence manufacturing aligns with India's broader strategy to bolster its military capabilities without heavy reliance on foreign technology.





Comparative Analysis





Feature Iron Dome Advance Air Defence Target Type Short Range Rockets Ballistic Missiles Interception Rate 90% >95%; Development Origin Israeli Firms DRDO Operational Range 4 To 70 km Upto 150 km Cost per Interceptor $40,000 Varies By System





The success of the Iron Dome highlights the importance of advanced air defence systems in modern warfare. For India, enhancing its air defence capabilities is crucial not only for national security but also for maintaining strategic stability in a region marked by tensions with neighbouring countries. The ongoing developments in India's missile defence systems reflect an understanding of the need for robust protection against potential aerial threats.





