The collaboration between India and France for the development of an advanced turbofan jet engine presents several advantages over potential partnerships with other nations, particularly the United States. Here are the key reasons why the French partnership, specifically with Safran, would be a more beneficial option for India:





France has recently elevated its collaboration with India in the aerospace sector, particularly focusing on the development of advanced jet engines. This strategic move is seen as a potential game-changer for both nations, enhancing India's defence capabilities and fostering technological self-reliance.





France has proposed to co-design and manufacture a new advanced aircraft engine with Indian partners, ensuring full technology transfer and significant proprietary rights. This initiative aims to bolster India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities, particularly for its fifth-generation fighter jet, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





The French offer includes a complete transfer of technology (ToT) for the development of a new high-thrust engine intended for India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). This encompasses not just manufacturing capabilities but also design and development processes, which is crucial for building indigenous expertise in aerospace technology.

Under the proposed agreement, both Safran and India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) would jointly own the intellectual property rights for the engine technology. This arrangement allows India to develop future engines independently or upgrade existing ones without reliance on foreign entities.

The proposed engine from Safran is expected to produce 110 kN of thrust, significantly more than the 98 kN offered by General Electric's F-414 engine. This higher thrust capability is essential for advanced combat operations, including supercruise capabilities that enhance performance during missions.

Focus on advanced materials and metallurgy, France's commitment extends beyond engine design to include collaboration on advanced materials and metallurgy. This focus is vital for developing key components in military and civilian engines, ensuring that India can absorb high-end technology effectively.

The ongoing discussions between Indian and French officials highlight a strategic partnership that goes beyond mere transactions. This relationship is characterized by shared goals in defence manufacturing, which could lead to further collaborations in various aerospace technologies.

Comparison With U.S. Deal

While the deal with General Electric involves transferring up to 80% of manufacturing technology for an existing engine, it lacks the comprehensive approach that the French partnership offers. The U.S. deal primarily focuses on manufacturing know-how rather than full-scale development capabilities, which may limit India's future advancements in indigenous jet engine technology.



France has been a long-standing partner in India's defence sector, supplying various military hardware since India's independence. This new collaboration is part of a broader strategy to enhance India’s defence autonomy and reduce reliance on foreign technology.





The timing of this agreement is significant given the recent geopolitical shifts, including Australia's withdrawal from a submarine deal with France in favour of an Anglo-American pact. Strengthening ties with India serves France's interests in maintaining an independent military capability while supporting India's strategic autonomy.





The proposed jet engine project is crucial as it involves cutting-edge materials and manufacturing techniques that are at the forefront of modern aerospace technology. Few countries possess the capability to develop such engines independently, making this collaboration vital for India's military aspirations.





Finicky US Reactions To Geopolitical Dynamics





The U.S. Congress has cleared the way for a significant agreement involving General Electric (GE) Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to produce F-414 jet engines in India. This deal includes an unprecedented 80% technology transfer and aims to bolster India's defence capabilities, particularly as tensions with China persist.





The agreement is valued at approximately $1 billion and marks a departure from past U.S. policies that restricted such technology transfers to allies.





Despite the positive aspects of the deal, some analysts speculate that the U.S. might be leveraging its position regarding engine supplies to influence India's defence strategy. Delays in the delivery of F404 engines for India's TEJAS fighter jets have been attributed to global supply chain issues, yet there are concerns that these delays could serve U.S. geopolitical interests by destabilizing India's defence plans. However, official statements suggest that these delays are not part of a deliberate strategy but rather a result of external pressures affecting the aerospace industry.





The GE-414 deal is seen as a critical step in enhancing India’s domestic defence production capabilities under its Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which aims for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





However, India's heavy reliance on foreign technology be it the French, the American or even the Russians underscores vulnerabilities in its defence supply chains, raising concerns about future dependencies if geopolitical tensions escalate. Only time will tell if the govt's choice to go with the U.S. is a wise move or a step backwards toward US traditional employment of arm-twisting tactics to fulfil its national interests.





