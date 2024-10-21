



Turkey's Hürjet aircraft has successfully completed its first supersonic flight test, marking a significant milestone in the country's aerospace capabilities.





The Hürjet took off from Mürted Air Base at 9:45 a.m. local time and achieved supersonic speeds during its flight, which lasted for 38 minutes before landing at 10:23 a.m.. An F-16 fighter jet accompanied it during this test, ensuring a controlled environment for the flight.





The Hürjet is a single-engine, tandem-seat advanced trainer and light combat aircraft designed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI). It has a length of 13.4 meters (43 feet), a wingspan of 9.5 meters, and can reach altitudes of up to 45,000 feet (13.7 kilometers) with a maximum speed of Mach 1.4. The aircraft is intended to replace older models like the T-38 Talon and F-5 used by the Turkish Air Force and is also expected to attract international buyers.





The Hürjet project began in August 2017, with its first flight occurring in April 2023. This recent supersonic test follows a series of successful flights, including transonic tests and formation flights with aerobatic teams.





The Hürjet was initially introduced with engine integration and ground tests starting in early 2023, leading up to its maiden flight on March 18, 2023. Following its first flight, the aircraft has undergone various tests to validate its performance and systems, culminating in the recent successful supersonic flight.







