Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has raised alarms regarding a "malign alliance" between Russia and North Korea, warning that this partnership poses a new threat to global security and could escalate the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In a recent statement shared on social media, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to world leaders who have condemned this collaboration, which includes North Korea supplying military personnel and potentially weapons to Russia.





Reports indicate that North Korea has sent approximately 1,500 soldiers to Russia for training, with expectations that this number could rise to 10,000. These troops are believed to be special forces, with some already positioned in regions near the front lines of the conflict in Ukraine. Ukrainian military intelligence suggests that these forces could be ready for combat by early November.





The alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang has deepened significantly, with North Korea reportedly providing artillery shells and other military supplies to Russia. This cooperation is viewed as a direct response to the ongoing war and reflects both nations' increasing reliance on each other amid international sanctions.





Zelenskyy emphasized the need for a robust international response to counteract this emerging threat. He warned that if North Korean soldiers are deployed regularly on the front lines, it would prolong the war and benefit no one globally. The situation has prompted discussions among global leaders about how best to address this escalating risk.





The potential involvement of North Korean troops in Ukraine not only raises concerns about the immediate conflict but also signals a shift in global military alliances. Analysts warn that this could lead to a broader escalation of hostilities, drawing more countries into the conflict and complicating diplomatic efforts aimed at resolution.







