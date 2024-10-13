



New Delhi: The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) will host its Annual India Leadership Summit 2024, on October 14, in the national capital, a press release stated.





This summit follows on the heels of PM Modi's successful visit to the United States for the Sixth Quad Leaders' Summit and the United Nations General Assembly.





The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) aims to create a powerful partnership between the United States and India. As the only independent not-for-profit institution dedicated to strengthening the US-India partnership.





"The USISPF India Leadership Summit 2024 offers a vital platform to strengthen the dynamic strategic partnership between Washington and New Delhi. Key priorities will include enhancing supply chains, boosting semiconductor investment, advancing AI and next-gen technologies, bolstering defence ties, promoting clean energy, and expanding bilateral trade. Both democracies remain committed to securing a free and open Indo-Pacific," the release stated.





The summit will bring together senior cabinet ministers, USISPF's Board Delegation, global business leaders, and key policymakers for high-level discussions on strengthening trade, defence, technology, education, energy, start-ups, healthcare and people-to-people ties.





The day-long summit will feature sessions with prominent leaders including Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry; Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education; Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region; Nara Lokesh, Minister of Human Resources Development; IT Electronics & Communication; RTG, Government of Andhra Pradesh; Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary, Department of Defense Production, Ministry of Defence; S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology; and Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.





The USISPF Board and Senior Industry member delegation, led by John Chambers, will include influential leaders and advocates of the US-India partnership.





The board consists of representatives from Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, venture capitalists, and private equity investors, including Michael Miebach, CEO of Mastercard; Frank St. John, COO of Lockheed Martin; Alex Rogers, President of Qualcomm Technology Licensing & Global Affairs, Qualcomm Incorporated; Ryan Roslansky, CEO of LinkedIn; Prashant Ruia, Director of Essar Capital Ltd; Amarjyoti Barua, CFO of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd; Bipul Sinha, CEO of Rubrik; Nik Deogun, CEO, Americas at The Brunswick Group; Sachit Ahuja, President of Tillman Global; Shailendra Singh, Managing Director of Peak XV; Sumant Sinha, Chairman and CEO of ReNew; Jeff Shockey, Senior Vice President of Global Government Relations at RTX; Marvin Krislov, President of Pace University; and other prominent figures.





John Chambers, Chairman of USISPF and Founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures, expressed his optimism about the future of US-India relations. He said, "The partnership between the United States and India has never been stronger. As two of the world's leading democracies, we have the unique opportunity to co-create the next generation of technologies and fortify our bilateral ties across critical sectors such as digital transformation, clean energy, and defence. This is India's century, and I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead as we work closely with Indian leaders to build a shared and prosperous future for both nations."





"This summit provides a unique platform for industry and government leaders from both countries to come together for meaningful dialogue. Our aim is to deepen economic ties and explore collaborative solutions that will strengthen the strategic partnership between Washington and New Delhi," Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of USISPF said, highlighting the significance of the upcoming Leadership Summit in fostering collaboration between the two nations





"The USISPF India Leadership Summit 2024 promises to be a landmark event, featuring meaningful dialogues and engaging discussions to strengthen the bilateral relationship and chart a path for long-term cooperation. The summit will delve into strategies for fortifying India's manufacturing economy, as Washington and New Delhi collaborate on rebuilding and realigning global supply chains," the release added.





