



Visakhapatnam: As part of the ongoing harbour activities during the Multilateral Maritime Exercise 'Malabar 2024', participating navies of India, Australia, Japan, and the US had been actively engaged in various collaborative events since October 9 at Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam under the coordination of the Eastern Naval Command.





According to a Defence Ministry release, the activities included Key Leadership Engagement (KLE), Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE), cross-deck visits, sports fixtures, and pre-sailing discussions, which were aimed at enhancing maritime cooperation, building camaraderie, and fostering operational synergy.





The key leadership engagement of the senior naval hierarchy had been a special feature of the naval exercise on the harbour level.





Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), India's Eastern Naval Command; Admiral Stephen Koehler, Commander US Pacific Fleet; Vice Admiral Katsushi Omachi, Commander-in-Chief, Self-Defence Fleet, Japan; and Rear Admiral Chris Smith, Commander Australian Fleet, discussed various ways to strengthen mutual naval interoperability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as the future of Malabar exercises, the release stated.





The SMEE and cross-deck visits also provided valuable opportunities for the participating nations to exchange knowledge and best practices towards promoting deeper engagement and understanding. These interactions highlighted the importance of collaboration to enhance maritime security and achieve shared goals in maritime operations.





The crews from Australia, India, Japan and the US also participated in friendly sports fixtures, further reinforcing the camaraderie and bonhomie among the teams. From the seas to the fields, the spirit of teamwork and friendship embodied the theme of "Stronger Together," exemplifying the spirit of Malabar 2024 beyond naval operations.





The release said that the crews from each nation also enjoyed an Indian dinner, with flavours of Indian cuisine setting the stage for enhancing cultural familiarity between the navies.





Following the harbour activities of Malabar 2024, pre-sailing discussions will take centre stage with a focus on strategies to ensure maximum operational synergy during the upcoming sea phase in the Bay of Bengal, scheduled from October 14, the release mentioned.





Australian, Indian, Japanese, and US maritime forces routinely operate together across the Indo-Pacific in support of regional security and stability. The lead of this year's exercise is India.





The Malabar planning and exercise lead rotates each year among participating nations, along with the exercise location to demonstrate the combined ability to exercise across the entire Western Pacific and Indian Ocean, the release added.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







