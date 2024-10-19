



Beijing: US lawmakers are intensifying pressure on US President Joe Biden's administration to restrict suppliers from selling American chip making equipment to Huawei Technologies Co, a move aimed at hindering the sanctioned Chinese telecom giant's advancements in semiconductor manufacturing.





In a letter sent on Wednesday to US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, leaders of the US House of Representatives' China Select Committee expressed their concerns regarding Huawei's access to critical technology, Taipei Times (CNA) reported.





The letter highlights several Chinese companies, including Shenzhen Pengxinxu Technology Co, Shenzhen SwaySure Technology Co, and Qingdao Sien Technology Co, as potential members of Huawei's "clandestine network."





The US and its allies have collectively restricted the sale of the most advanced chips and manufacturing tools to China, targeting companies like Applied Materials Inc, Lam Research Corp, and KLA Corp from the US, as well as ASML Holding NV from the Netherlands and Tokyo Electron Ltd from Japan.





Moreover, Washington has implemented additional sanctions against various Chinese companies, including Huawei and its partner Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, which prevent them from acquiring American technology without obtaining a US government license, reported Taipei Times.





While Chinese firms not included on the "entity list" can still access relatively mature chip equipment without needing US approval, lawmakers argue that further action is necessary. "We must continue in our efforts to deny Huawei, and similar firms, the ability to access US technology," wrote Committee Chairman John Moolenaar and ranking member Raja Krishnamoorthi.





They cautioned that failing to act would disproportionately benefit a select group of US chip tool manufacturers while negatively impacting global chipmakers who cannot sell their products, ultimately undermining the intent behind Huawei's listing and posing a risk to national security.





In response, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Mao Ning asserted during a news conference in Beijing that China opposes "the US overstretching the concept of national security, setting barriers and undermining normal cooperation between the two countries," Taipei Times reported.





The overarching aim of the US-led initiative is to prevent China from establishing a state-of-the-art semiconductor industry, which could enhance its military capabilities.





