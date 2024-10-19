



Quetta: Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch urged all to oppose against the "alarming wave" of forced disappearances after 12 more Baloch individuals including an SHO from Pakistan's Levies were reported "forcibly disappeared" in Dera Bugti on Saturday.





This comes amid Baloch Yakjehti Committee calling for support from international organisations to end the ongoing atrocities and enforced disappearances in Balochistan by Pakistani armed forces.





In a post on X, Mahrang Baloch said, "12 Baloch individuals are forcibly disappeared in Dera Bugti, including a Levies SHO, their families are left in despair, fearing for their loved ones' safety. This alarming wave of forced disappearances must be opposed by all."





The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) stated one of the victims among the men disappeared from Dera Bugti is a SHO of Levies.





In a post on X, the BYC stated, "Another wave of enforced disappearances from Dera Bugti, where 12 Baloch individuals were forcibly disappeared today, 19 October. One of the victims is a SHO of Levies. Their families do not know of the whereabouts of their loved ones and fear for their lives. The names of the victims are: Wazir Bigti, SHO Tariq Bugti, Raees Bugti, Murtaza Bugti, Qasim Bugti, Barkat Bugti, Zahid Bugti, Parho Bugti, Fazal Hussain Bugti, Fazal Bugti, Juma Bugti, Qurban Bugti."





"We urge the international community and Human Rights organization to take notice of the increased wave of enforced disappearances where Baloch individuals are being abducted every single day. We must resist to put an end to this brutal practice," the post mentioned.





Earlier on Tuesday, four young Baloch men were reported missing in Karachi amid the ongoing atrocities and enforced disappearances in Balochistan by Pakistani armed forces.





Reports indicate that Pakistani forces allegedly detained these four young men following a raid on a hotel in Karachi. The detainees have been identified as Zain Baloch, Zareef Ahmed, Akram Baloch, and Anees Baloch, all residents of Panjgur, as reported by The Balochistan Post.





The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) confirmed the incident, stating that the four individuals are from the Parom area of Panjgur City and were staying in a hotel in Saddar, Karachi, for medical treatment. Eyewitnesses reported that Karachi Police and officials in civilian clothing raided the hotel, tortured both the hotel manager and the victims, and took the manager with them. Although the manager was later released, the four young men remain missing.





