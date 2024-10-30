



Israel's military chief, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, vowed on Tuesday to hit Iran "very hard" if it retaliates against Israel for recent attacks. He warned that if Iran again launches ballistic missiles at Israel, then the military will respond using “abilities we didn’t use” in the strikes last week.





"If Iran makes the mistake and launches another barrage of missiles at Israel, we will once again know how to reach Iran, reach even with capabilities that we did not use this time, and hit very, very hard both the capabilities and in places that we left aside this time," Halevi said to air crews at the Ramon Air Base.





“We did this for a very simple reason — because we may be required to do it again. We didn’t finish this event; we are right in the middle of it,” Halevi added.





Addressing military personnel who took part in the weekend strike, he mentioned that certain targets had been set aside “because we may be required to do this again.” "This event is not over; we are still in the midst of it," Halevi added, according to a statement issued by the military.





Israel had conducted significant airstrikes on military targets in Iran, marking a departure from its previous covert operations. This action follows an Iranian missile attack involving approximately 180 ballistic missiles aimed at Israel on October 1, which resulted in some damage but no Israeli fatalities. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed these strikes as a direct response to ongoing Iranian assaults, emphasizing their intent to impair Iran's military capabilities.





The recent strikes have raised concerns about escalating tensions in the region. Analysts suggest that Israel's targeting of "strategic systems" in Iran, rather than nuclear or oil facilities, was likely designed to limit further escalation while still delivering a strong message about its military capabilities. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Iran's defense capabilities were significantly weakened, although this assertion remains unverified by independent sources.





In the aftermath of the strikes, Iranian officials downplayed the damage, reporting only minor impacts and five fatalities. However, experts believe the actual damage may be more extensive, particularly regarding Iran's air defenses and missile detection systems. The Iranian leadership faces a dilemma: retaliate and risk further escalation or refrain from action and appear weak.





This incident has shifted the longstanding covert conflict between Israel and Iran into a more overt confrontation. The strikes could potentially lead to a reassessment of Iran's regional strategy, especially concerning its support for proxy groups like Hezbollah and Hamas, which have been significantly impacted by recent Israeli military actions.





As both nations navigate this new phase of conflict, the strategic calculus will be crucial. Israel may continue to target Iranian military assets if it perceives a lack of effective retaliation from Tehran. Conversely, Iran's leadership must carefully consider its next steps to maintain credibility both domestically and among its allies without provoking a larger conflict.







