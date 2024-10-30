



Iran has asserted that its missile production capabilities remain unaffected despite recent Israeli air strikes targeting key military facilities. On October 30, Iranian officials stated that the production of missiles continues as normal following the strikes on sites believed to be involved in missile manufacturing, particularly the Shahroud Space Centre and other military installations.





The Israeli attacks, which occurred on October 28, were aimed at disrupting Iran's capacity to produce solid-propellant missiles, a crucial component for ballistic weapons. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the operation significantly impaired Iran's missile production capabilities and achieved its objectives. Satellite images reportedly show considerable damage to multiple structures within these facilities, indicating a focused effort to undermine Iran's military infrastructure.





In response to the strikes, Iranian officials have downplayed the impact, asserting that their missile production remains intact. They emphasize resilience in their military capabilities despite external pressures and attacks. Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei also commented on the situation, suggesting that while the consequences of the strikes should not be exaggerated, they should not be underestimated either, hinting at potential retaliatory actions in the future.





The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran continues to escalate tensions in the region. Analysts suggest that while Israel aims to disrupt Iran's missile production capabilities, Iran's claims of unaffected production raise questions about the effectiveness of such military operations and highlight the complexities involved in targeting military infrastructure without significantly hampering operational capabilities.







