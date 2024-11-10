



On November 11, 2024, a significant gunfight occurred in Jiribam district, Manipur, resulting in the deaths of 10 to 11 terrorists during an attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp and a nearby police station. The incident unfolded around 3 PM when armed terrorists launched a coordinated assault on the security forces stationed at Jakuradhor and Borobekra, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire that lasted approximately 40-45 minutes.





The militants, reportedly armed with sophisticated weapons including AK-47 rifles and RPGs, initiated the attack on the security posts. In retaliation, CRPF personnel and local police engaged in heavy fire, resulting in the deaths of at least 10 militants, with one more possibly killed but taken by other militants.





Two CRPF personnel were injured during the confrontation; one is reported to be in critical condition. The bodies of the deceased terrorists were recovered along with a cache of arms and ammunition, indicating the scale of the conflict.





Meanwhile, the Kuki-Zo council has called for shutdown on Tuesday. In a statement, it said: "In light of the tragic events that unfolded Tuesday in Jiribam, where we lost 11 Kuki-Zo village volunteers in the hands of CRPF personnel, the Kuki-Zo council has announced a total shutdown tomorrow, starting from 5 am to 6 pm in honour of the victims and to express our collective grief and solidarity who were brutally shot dead."





This incident is part of ongoing ethnic strife between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur, which has seen over 230 deaths since violence erupted about 18 months ago. The conflict has roots in demands for Scheduled Tribe status by the Meitei community, which has been opposed by Kuki groups who argue that such a designation should be reserved for economically disadvantaged tribal communities.





The situation remains volatile as security forces continue operations to locate any remaining terrorists in the area while local communities grapple with the aftermath of this violent encounter.







