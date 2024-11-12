



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted extensive pan-India searches on November 11, 2024, targeting nine locations across five states and one Union Territory. This operation is part of an investigation into a conspiracy involving a Bangladesh-based al-Qaeda network, aimed at destabilizing India through terror activities and radicalization efforts.





The raids were carried out in Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Tripura, and Assam.





The NIA aimed to identify and apprehend individuals suspected of supporting and funding al-Qaeda's operations in India. The agency described these individuals as sympathizers of the group.





During the searches, the NIA recovered incriminating documents, detailed banking transaction records, digital devices including mobile phones, and other materials related to terror funding activities.





This operation is linked to an ongoing investigation stemming from a case filed in 2023, which involves allegations that operatives from Bangladesh collaborated with individuals already arrested by the NIA to promote terrorist activities in India. In November 2023, the agency had already filed charges against five suspects—four Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian citizen—who were found to have used forged documents to conceal their identities while engaging in extremist activities.





The NIA's actions reflect a broader strategy to counteract terrorism and radicalization within India, particularly targeting networks that exploit vulnerable populations for recruitment into extremist ideologies.







