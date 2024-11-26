



At least 26 people have been killed and over 60 injured in a suicide bombing at Quetta Railway Station in Pakistan's Balochistan province. The attack occurred on the morning of November 9, 2024, around 8:45 AM local time, as passengers were waiting for the Jaffar Express train bound for Peshawar. Among the deceased are 14 soldiers, five civilians, and six railway staff members.





The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group, has claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that it was aimed at military personnel returning from a training course. Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene with bloodstained clothing and debris scattered across the platform, indicating the blast's severity.





Authorities have reported that many of the injured are in critical condition, and an emergency has been declared at local hospitals to accommodate the influx of victims. The explosion caused significant damage to the railway infrastructure, including the platform's roof.





This incident marks a troubling escalation in violence in Balochistan, a region known for its ongoing insurgency and frequent attacks targeting security forces. The provincial government has condemned the attack, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowing that those responsible will face severe consequences.







