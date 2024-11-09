



Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi recently emphasized the effectiveness of India's maritime surveillance capabilities, asserting that the nation possesses a highly effective mechanism for monitoring the oceans. This system, referred to as maritime domain awareness, allows for constant monitoring of activities within the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and plays a crucial role in ensuring national security and safeguarding maritime interests.





Admiral Tripathi highlighted India's capability to monitor oceanic activities effectively, which is essential for maintaining security in a region characterized by increasing threats, including piracy and drone attacks.





The Indian Navy has been actively engaged in operations aimed at countering piracy and enhancing maritime security. In the past 100 days alone, they have conducted numerous anti-piracy operations under Operation Sankalp, responding to multiple incidents and asserting their role as the primary security provider in the IOR.





The Navy Chief reiterated India's commitment to protecting its national interests in the maritime domain, stating that the Indian Navy will take necessary actions to ensure a safe and secure Indian Ocean.





India is also planning to establish permanent observational platforms in the Indian Ocean as part of its broader initiatives like Mission Mausam and Deep Ocean Mission, aimed at enhancing ocean and atmospheric monitoring capabilities.



