India Has Effective Mechanism To Monitor Oceans: Navy Chief
Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi recently emphasized the effectiveness of India's maritime surveillance capabilities, asserting that the nation possesses a highly effective mechanism for monitoring the oceans. This system, referred to as maritime domain awareness, allows for constant monitoring of activities within the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and plays a crucial role in ensuring national security and safeguarding maritime interests.
Admiral Tripathi highlighted India's capability to monitor oceanic activities effectively, which is essential for maintaining security in a region characterized by increasing threats, including piracy and drone attacks.
The Indian Navy has been actively engaged in operations aimed at countering piracy and enhancing maritime security. In the past 100 days alone, they have conducted numerous anti-piracy operations under Operation Sankalp, responding to multiple incidents and asserting their role as the primary security provider in the IOR.
The Navy Chief reiterated India's commitment to protecting its national interests in the maritime domain, stating that the Indian Navy will take necessary actions to ensure a safe and secure Indian Ocean.
India is also planning to establish permanent observational platforms in the Indian Ocean as part of its broader initiatives like Mission Mausam and Deep Ocean Mission, aimed at enhancing ocean and atmospheric monitoring capabilities.
Operation Sankalp
Operation Sankalp, launched by the Indian Navy in June 2019, plays a crucial role in ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), particularly in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. This operation significantly impacts global trade by safeguarding vital shipping lanes that are essential for international commerce, especially oil transportation.
Operation Sankalp focuses on providing security to Indian-flagged vessels transiting through critical chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz, which is a major artery for global oil trade. Approximately 62% of India's oil imports come from this region, highlighting its importance not only for India but also for global energy markets.
The operation aims to deter piracy and other maritime threats that could disrupt trade. Since its inception, the Indian Navy has conducted numerous boarding operations and has engaged in proactive measures against piracy, thereby contributing to a safer maritime environment. This stability is vital for maintaining uninterrupted trade flows.
By acting as a "First Responder" and "Preferred Security Partner" in the IOR, India enhances its diplomatic relationships with other nations involved in maritime trade. The presence of Indian naval forces reassures global shipping companies and countries reliant on these routes, fostering a collaborative approach to maritime security.
The Indian Navy's efforts under Operation Sankalp have facilitated the safe passage of over 15 lakh tons of critical commodities, including fertilizers and crude oil, thus supporting not only India's economy but also contributing to the global supply chain. The operation's success in preventing piracy and securing shipping lanes ultimately helps stabilize global oil prices and trade dynamics.
The effectiveness of Operation Sankalp has garnered international acclaim, positioning India as a responsible maritime power committed to ensuring safety at sea. This recognition enhances India's standing in global maritime affairs and encourages further investment and participation in regional security initiatives.
