



According to Top 500 Global Supercomputing List, U.S. tops the chart in terms of supercomputers installed with an estimated total capacity of around 6,475 petaflops. Petaflop is a unit of measuring the calculating speed of a computer.





A total of 33 supercomputers with a combined computing capacity of 32 petaflops have been deployed in the country till November 21, 2024 under National Supercomputing Mission, Parliament was informed on Wednesday (November 27, 2024).





As of November 21, 2024, India has successfully deployed 33 supercomputers under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM), achieving a remarkable combined computing capacity of 32 petaflops. This information was presented to the Lok Sabha by Jitin Prasada, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology.





The NSM was initiated in 2015 with a budget allocation of ₹4,500 crore aimed at enhancing India's capabilities in supercomputing technology.

The mission's goal is to establish an ecosystem that fosters self-reliance in supercomputing by focusing on the design, development, and manufacturing of indigenous supercomputers.





The deployment of these supercomputers supports advanced research across various fields including physics, earth sciences, and material science.





The recent addition of three PARAM Rudra supercomputers has significantly contributed to this total. These systems are strategically located in Pune, Delhi and Kolkata.





These installations are designed to enhance research capabilities in their respective regions, supporting studies in critical scientific areas.





The deployment of these supercomputers marks a pivotal shift towards reducing India's dependency on foreign technology. By developing and manufacturing these systems domestically, India aims to bolster its technological self-sufficiency and promote innovation within its academic and research institutions.





The Indian government continues to emphasize the importance of self-reliance through initiatives like the NSM, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbharta (self-reliance). This strategic direction not only enhances India's standing in global supercomputing but also aims to empower local researchers and institutions to engage in cutting-edge scientific exploration.











