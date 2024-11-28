



Navantia, the Spanish shipbuilding firm, is positioning itself as a key player in India's submarine manufacturing landscape, particularly through its involvement in the Project 75(I) initiative. This project aims to enhance the Indian Navy's capabilities by constructing six advanced conventional submarines equipped with Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) systems.





Navantia is proposing its S-80 class submarine as the basis for the Project 75(I). This design is notable for being the only 3000-ton AIP submarine currently under construction globally, which aligns closely with the Indian Navy's requirements. The S80 is designed to conduct various missions, including anti-surface warfare and land attacks, and can be equipped with advanced weaponry such as Tomahawk missiles.





The firm emphasizes its commitment to India's "Make in India" initiative. Navantia has engaged over 100 Indian companies for potential collaborations in indigenizing equipment and materials necessary for submarine construction. This approach not only supports local industry but also aligns with India's strategic goals of self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Navantia has a history of technology transfer in India, having previously collaborated on the Scorpene submarines built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai. The company aims to replicate this success by offering robust technology transfer opportunities under the Project 75(I) framework.





Despite its strong offering, Navantia faces stiff competition from Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), which has a more established track record in submarine construction. TKMS has built over 170 submarines globally and offers proven AIP technology that has been operationally validated. The Indian Navy reportedly favours TKMS due to its operational reliability and advanced technologies, including lithium-ion batteries and sophisticated stealth features.





Navantia's proposal has encountered challenges, particularly regarding the validation of its AIP system, which is still under development and expected to be operational only by 2026. In contrast, TKMS's offerings are already proven in service. The Indian Navy's stringent requirements have led to delays in decision-making, with concerns about whether Navantia can meet these demands effectively.





As Navantia seeks to establish itself as a submarine manufacturing base in Asia through partnerships in India, its success will depend on overcoming technological hurdles and demonstrating its capabilities against established competitors like TKMS. The outcome of Project 75(I) will significantly influence India's naval capabilities and its strategic partnerships within the defence sector.







