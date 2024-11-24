



The Battle Axe Division of the Indian Army has recently conducted tests of robotic dogs, known as Multi-Utility Legged Equipment (MULE), at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer. This initiative is part of the Army's strategy to enhance operational capabilities along the country's borders, particularly in challenging terrains. Over 50 soldiers of Battle Axe Division unit along with 10 robotic dogs participated in 7-day exercise that took place at Pokhran Field Firing Range.





The exercises took place from November 14 to 21, involving over 50 soldiers from the elite Battle Axe Division and approximately 10 robotic dogs. These robotic systems are designed to operate effectively in various environments, including high mountains and deep water, and can be controlled from distances of up to 10 kilometers. Each robotic dog has a battery life allowing for over 10 hours of operation after a one-hour charge.





The robotic dogs were evaluated during exercises conducted from November 14 to 21, 2024, primarily in Jaisalmer's forward operational areas. The Battle Axe Division of the Indian Army participated in these drills, focusing on tasks such as enemy detection, weapons transport, and surveillance using mounted cameras.

Equipped with advanced sensors, thermal imaging, and radar systems, these robotic dogs can operate in diverse terrains—ranging from deserts to mountainous regions—and have a control range of up to 10 kilometers. They are designed to assist soldiers by scouting areas, carrying supplies weighing up to 12 kilograms, and even engaging adversaries if necessary.

The exercises emphasized the importance of integrating human soldiers with robotic systems to enhance operational efficiency while minimizing risks. This synergy is crucial for adapting to modern warfare tactics that prioritize agility and technological advancement.

Following successful trials, the Indian Army plans to deploy these robotic units at border posts, significantly improving situational awareness and combat capabilities while ensuring soldier safety by reducing exposure to hostile environments.





The MULEs are equipped with advanced features, including:





Thermal Imaging Cameras: These cameras allow the robotic dogs to conduct surveillance and reconnaissance in low-light conditions, making them effective for night operations or in obscured visibility scenarios

High-Resolution Cameras: Equipped with these cameras, the MULEs can capture detailed imagery, providing real-time data to commanders and enhancing situational awareness on the battlefield

Electro-Optical Systems: These systems further augment the surveillance capabilities of the robotic dogs, enabling them to detect and identify targets across various terrains

Radar Systems: Integrated radar capabilities assist in detecting hidden threats and monitoring enemy movements, contributing to intelligence gathering without exposing human soldiers to danger

Payload Capacity: The MULEs can carry up to 12 kilograms of equipment, which may include additional sensors or small arms for combat support roles





Night Vision and Low-Light Operations: Thermal cameras detect heat emitted by objects, allowing the robotic dogs to operate effectively in complete darkness or low-light conditions. This capability is crucial for surveillance and reconnaissance missions during night-time or in obscured visibility scenarios, where traditional cameras would struggle

Target Detection and Identification: By sensing heat signatures, thermal imaging enables the robotic dogs to identify and track potential threats that may be concealed behind obstacles or in challenging terrains, such as mountainous regions. This capability minimizes risks to human soldiers by allowing the robots to scout areas before personnel approach

Real-Time Data Transmission: The integration of thermal cameras with other sensors allows for real-time data collection and transmission back to operators. This enhances situational awareness, enabling military personnel to make informed decisions based on the current battlefield conditions without exposing themselves to danger

Enhanced Surveillance Capabilities: The ability to monitor areas continuously without fatigue allows robotic dogs equipped with thermal imaging to patrol sensitive locations effectively. They can cover larger areas than human operatives, ensuring comprehensive surveillance and quicker response times to potential threats





These robotic dogs are expected to significantly reduce risks to human soldiers by acting as force multipliers in combat scenarios. They can scout areas, carry out logistics support, and even assist in countering adversaries.





The successful testing at Pokhran indicates the Indian Army's commitment to integrating advanced technology into its operations. The robotic dogs are set to be deployed along the borders, enhancing surveillance and operational readiness against potential threats. This move aligns with global military trends where nations are increasingly incorporating robotics into their defence strategies.





In addition to robotic dogs, logistics drones are also being tested to improve transportation capabilities in high-altitude regions, further demonstrating the Army's focus on modernizing its forces for future combat scenarios.







