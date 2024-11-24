



UK Warns of Imminent Russian Cyberattacks Targeting NATO: The UK government has issued a warning that Russia is preparing to launch a series of cyberattacks against the UK and other NATO members, aiming to undermine support for Ukraine. This announcement comes from Pat McFadden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, who will address the NATO Cyber Defence Conference at Lancaster House next week.





McFadden describes these cyber threats as part of a "hidden war" that Russia is waging against Ukraine and its allies. He emphasizes that cyber warfare can be destabilizing and debilitating, capable of disrupting critical infrastructure such as power grids, potentially leaving millions without electricity. He warns that Russia will exploit vulnerabilities in Western cyber defences and will not hesitate to target UK businesses.





In his speech, McFadden is expected to highlight the activities of Russia's Unit 29155, a military intelligence unit previously linked to various cyberattacks in Europe. He will also mention the role of unofficial hacktivist groups and mercenaries that operate with the Kremlin's tacit approval, further complicating the landscape of cyber threats.





The minister's remarks underline the necessity for NATO members to remain vigilant against these threats. He will encourage businesses and civilian organizations to enhance their cybersecurity measures, stressing that their security is integral to national security.





The warning follows recent cyberattacks on South Korea attributed to pro-Kremlin hackers, illustrating Russia's willingness to target nations that monitor its military activities. McFadden cautions that such groups could cause significant disruptions with a single miscalculation.





This alert reflects growing concerns about Russia's cyber capabilities as tensions continue to escalate amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.







