



The delivery of the first batch of three AH-64E Apache attack helicopters to the Indian Army has experienced significant delays. Originally scheduled for delivery between May and July 2024, the helicopters are now expected to arrive in December 2024, following a significant delay attributed to global supply chain disruptions and manufacturing holdups. The remaining helicopters are expected to arrive in early 2025, marking a delay of seven months from the initial timeline.





The procurement of these helicopters is part of an $800 million deal signed in February 2020 during former U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to India. This acquisition aims to enhance the Indian Army's aerial strike capabilities and modernize its attack fleet, particularly for operations in desert regions against armored threats245. The Indian Air Force has previously received 22 Apache helicopters as part of a separate agreement finalized in 2015.

The Indian Army plans to deploy these Apaches with the newly established 451 Aviation Squadron at Jodhpur, Rajasthan. This squadron was raised in March 2023 with the expectation of receiving the helicopters according to the original schedule. The Apache helicopters are expected to significantly improve operational capabilities along India's western borders, particularly in desert terrains where they can effectively support ground troops and conduct precision strikes.





Reasons For The Delay





1. Supply Chain Issues





Boeing has cited ongoing supply chain problems as a significant reason for the delays. These issues have affected critical components necessary for the helicopters, such as engines and gearboxes. The situation was exacerbated by India's low ranking in the U.S. Defence Priorities and Allocations System (DPAS), which previously limited access to essential parts for defence contracts. Although this ranking issue was resolved in early 2024, supply chain disruptions continued to impact delivery schedules.





2. Technical Problems





Reports have surfaced regarding technical issues related to the helicopters, particularly failures in electrical systems, including power generators. These failures raised safety concerns and led Boeing to temporarily halt deliveries until these issues could be addressed.





3. Manufacturing Delays





The manufacturing process itself has faced holdups, which have contributed to the overall delay in delivering the helicopters. Boeing is working to streamline production, but these delays have pushed back the expected timelines significantly.





4. Impact of Other Defence Contracts





The delays in Apache deliveries are not isolated; they coincide with similar issues affecting other defence procurements, such as the GE F-404 engines for India's Tejas fighter jets. This broader context of delays in U.S.-India defence contracts has compounded operational readiness challenges for the Indian military.





The delay in the delivery of the AH-64E Apache attack helicopters to the Indian Army is expected to have significant implications for its operational readiness, particularly given the current geopolitical climate and ongoing tensions along India's borders.





Impact on Operational Readiness





Reduced Aerial Support Capabilities: The Apache helicopters are designed to provide close air support to ground troops and armoured units. Their delayed arrival means that the Indian Army will have to rely on existing aerial assets, which may not offer the same level of advanced capabilities. This limitation could hinder effective responses to potential threats, especially in conflict scenarios with Pakistan or China.





Strategic Disadvantage: The helicopters were intended to bolster India's defence posture, particularly in desert regions where their combat capabilities can be maximized against armoured threats. The absence of these advanced platforms may create a strategic gap, reducing the Army's ability to project power and conduct operations effectively in these critical areas.





Operational Planning Adjustments: The Indian Army had established the 451 Aviation Squadron in anticipation of receiving these helicopters. With the delay, operational plans that rely on Apache capabilities must be reassessed, potentially leading to a gap in readiness for missions that require high mobility and firepower.





Increased Dependency On Existing Assets: While the Indian Air Force has already received 22 Apache helicopters, the Army's reliance on these existing assets may stretch their operational capacity. This could lead to increased wear and tear on older aircraft and limit their availability for diverse missions, impacting overall military readiness.





Future Procurement Concerns: The delays might influence future procurement contracts with Boeing and other defence suppliers. If operational readiness continues to be compromised due to supply chain issues, India may reconsider its defence acquisition strategies, potentially seeking more indigenous solutions or diversifying its supplier base.





Political And Diplomatic Ramifications: The delays have raised questions about U.S.-India defence relations, with some analysts suggesting that they could be a form of geopolitical pressure from the U.S. This situation may lead India to reassess its strategic partnerships and emphasize self-reliance in defence manufacturing as part of initiatives like "Make in India".





Implications And Future Plans





The Apache helicopters are crucial for enhancing the Indian Army's aerial capabilities, particularly in desert operations. The Army had established the 451 Aviation Squadron in anticipation of receiving these helicopters, which will now need to adjust its operational timelines accordingly. Additionally, there are ongoing discussions regarding the procurement of more Apache units, with plans for acquiring 11 additional helicopters being considered.





As the situation develops, the Indian Army remains focused on modernising its aerial fleet, which includes not only these Apaches but also indigenous platforms like the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) designed for high-altitude operations.







