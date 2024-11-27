



President Joe Biden announced a significant ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, aimed at ending a prolonged conflict that has persisted for nearly 14 months and resulted in substantial casualties. The announcement was made on November 26, 2024, and the ceasefire is set to take effect at 4 AM local time on November 27 (7:30 AM IST).





The agreement will initiate an immediate cessation of hostilities, with both sides expected to halt military actions as of the specified time.





Israeli forces will begin a gradual withdrawal over a period of 60 days, allowing Lebanese forces to secure the area. Hezbollah is also expected to pull back its fighters approximately 25 miles from the Israeli border.





To ensure compliance with the ceasefire, Lebanese forces, alongside United Nations peacekeepers, will patrol southern Lebanon. A multinational committee involving the U.S. and France will oversee the agreement's implementation .





The conflict escalated significantly after Hezbollah launched attacks on Israel in October 2023, coinciding with heightened tensions following Hamas's actions in Gaza. The fighting has resulted in nearly 3,800 deaths in Lebanon and significant displacement of civilians on both sides of the border. Biden emphasized that this ceasefire is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities, aiming to restore stability and allow displaced civilians to return home safely.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed support for the agreement but also reiterated Israel's right to respond decisively to any violations by Hezbollah. He highlighted that the ceasefire would enable Israel to focus on other regional threats, particularly from Iran. Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati welcomed the deal, indicating readiness for Lebanese troops to take control of regions previously occupied by Israeli forces.





This ceasefire marks a crucial step toward reducing violence in the region, although analysts caution that it may not directly influence ongoing conflicts involving Hamas in Gaza.







