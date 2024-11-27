



Keir Starmer, the UK Prime Minister, has expressed strong support for the newly announced ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, describing it as "long overdue." He emphasized the need for this ceasefire to evolve into a lasting political solution in Lebanon, which should be based on Security Council Resolution 1701. This resolution aims to allow civilians to return home and facilitate the rebuilding of communities affected by the recent conflict.





In his statement, Starmer highlighted the relief this ceasefire could bring to the civilian populations in Lebanon and northern Israel, who have endured significant hardships during the ongoing violence. He stressed that the UK and its allies will continue to work towards breaking the cycle of violence in pursuit of sustainable peace in the Middle East. Additionally, he called for immediate progress on a ceasefire in Gaza, advocating for the release of hostages and unrestricted humanitarian aid.





The ceasefire agreement, brokered by the United States and France, is set to last for 60 days and will involve both sides withdrawing from southern Lebanon. It also includes provisions for deploying thousands of Lebanese troops and establishing a monitoring committee led by the US. Starmer's remarks reflect a broader international hope that this agreement may serve as a stepping stone towards resolving the wider regional conflicts stemming from recent hostilities, particularly following Hamas's attacks on Israel in October 2023.







