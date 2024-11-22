



Brazil has expressed significant interest in various Indian-made missile systems, particularly the BrahMos and Akash missiles, as part of its efforts to enhance its defence capabilities. This interest is highlighted by ongoing discussions and planned visits by Brazilian defence delegations to India.





BrahMos Missile System





The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile developed through a joint venture between India and Russia. Brazil's engagement with the BrahMos program dates back to 2009, and recent developments indicate a renewed focus on this missile system. A Brazilian delegation is set to visit India to discuss potential collaborations regarding the BrahMos, following the Brazilian Army Commander’s observation of an indigenous weapon platform firing in India in August 2023. This visit aims to strengthen bilateral defence ties and explore the acquisition of the BrahMos missile, which has gained attention globally, especially after India's successful export deals with countries like the Philippines.





The BrahMos missile's capabilities, particularly its anti-ship variants, align with Brazil's strategic interests, especially in light of regional security challenges. Other countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Cuba, and Vietnam have also shown interest in acquiring the BrahMos missile system, further underscoring its global appeal.





Akash Missile System





In addition to the BrahMos, Brazil has shown keen interest in the Akash missile system, a surface-to-air missile developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The Akash system is designed to intercept various aerial threats and can engage multiple targets simultaneously. Brazil's military leadership has proposed a government-to-government agreement for the procurement of the Akash missiles, which India recently exported to Armenia in a significant deal worth ₹6,000 crore (approximately $750 million).





The Akash missile is particularly appealing to Brazil due to its advanced capabilities and potential for local manufacturing. Discussions are underway regarding not only the purchase but also establishing production facilities in Brazil, which would enhance local defence capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers. The Akash-NG (Next Generation) variant offers improved interception ranges and targeting capabilities, making it suitable for Brazil's defence needs.





ASTRA Air-To-Air Missile





In addition to the BrahMos, Akash, Brazil is exploring the Astra missile system, which is an air-to-air missile developed by India's DRDO. The Astra missile is designed for engaging enemy aircraft at various ranges and can be integrated into various platforms, enhancing Brazil's aerial combat capabilities. The interest in Astra aligns with Brazil's focus on modernizing its air force and improving its air superiority.





Strategic Implications





The growing interest from Brazil in Indian missile systems reflects a broader trend of increasing military cooperation between the two nations. Both countries are exploring joint production initiatives that could lead to enhanced self-reliance in defence technology within Latin America. Additionally, Brazil's interest in India's defence technology aligns with its strategic goals of bolstering national security amid regional tensions.







