



Thousands of Canadian Hindus have expressed outrage over a series of attacks on Hindu temples, particularly following a violent incident at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario. On November 4, a consular event was disrupted by pro-Khalistani protesters, leading to clashes that reportedly involved women and children among the victims.





Over thousands of Hindus gathered outside the Hindu Sabha Temple on November 5 to protest the attacks by Khalistani terrorists surreptitiously supported by Trudeau to enable him win the forthcoming Canadian parliamentary elections with fading approval rating with the support of Sikhs and Khalistani radicals.





Participants emphasized their loyalty to Canada and called for justice and stronger protection for Hindu communities. They urged politicians to recognize the discrimination faced by Hindus in Canada and to strengthen relations between Canada and India.





Both Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the violence. Modi described the attacks as "cowardly" and called for Canadian authorities to ensure justice. Trudeau stated that all Canadians have the right to practice their faith freely and safely.





The Peel Regional Police issued a public safety alert during the protests, labelling them as "unlawful" due to reports of weapons being present. They warned demonstrators to disperse or face arrest. A police officer was suspended after participating in a protest against the temple attack.





The protests saw participation from both Hindus and Sikhs, marking a rare moment of solidarity against the violence attributed to Khalistani extremists. Many attendees expressed that this was an awakening for the Hindu community, highlighting their contributions to Canadian society and their desire for peaceful coexistence.





The Hindu Canadian Foundation has highlighted a troubling trend of increasing attacks on Hindu temples in Canada, prompting calls for action against what they describe as "Hinduphobia." The organization shared videos of the recent attack, emphasizing the need for justice and protection of religious sites.





This situation reflects broader tensions within the Indian diaspora in Canada, particularly regarding issues related to Khalistani separatism/terrorism and communal relations. The ongoing protests signal a significant mobilization within the Hindu community, demanding accountability and security from both local authorities and the Canadian government.







