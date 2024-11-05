



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has expressed strong confidence in the enduring nature of India-US relations, regardless of the outcome of the ongoing US presidential elections.





Speaking at a joint press conference with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Canberra, Jaishankar emphasized that the bilateral relationship has seen consistent growth across the last five US presidencies, including during Donald Trump's earlier term. He stated, "We have seen steady progress in our relationship with the US over the last five presidencies... whatever the verdict, our relationship with the US will only grow".





Jaishankar highlighted significant developments such as the revival of the QUAD alliance under Trump's presidency in 2017, which he noted was a pivotal moment for Indo-Pacific cooperation. He remarked on the resilience of this partnership, stating that it is rooted in shared values and strategic interests, and expressed optimism about its future trajectory.





As the US election unfolds, with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as the main candidates, Jaishankar's comments reflect India's strategic outlook towards maintaining and enhancing its ties with the United States, irrespective of electoral outcomes.







