



Bharat Forge has emerged as the lowest bidder for a significant contract to supply Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) to the Indian Army, with the deal valued at approximately ₹6,000 crore. This contract involves the production of 307 units developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and marks a pivotal step toward enhancing India's defence capabilities and self-reliance in military manufacturing.





Bharat Forge is set to produce 60% of the artillery guns, while TATA Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) will manufacture the remaining 40%, contingent upon matching Bharat Forge's pricing.





The ATAGS have undergone extensive testing across various terrains, including deserts and high-altitude areas, confirming their operational readiness for deployment. These systems are designed to replace older Bofors artillery guns and have already been exported to nations like Armenia.





The ATAGS deal underscores India's commitment to modernizing its artillery capabilities, particularly along critical borders with China and Pakistan. The Indian Army has also issued a tender for additional next-generation artillery systems, indicating ongoing efforts to phase out legacy equipment and enhance firepower.





With Bharat Forge's successful bid, both it and TASL are exploring further export opportunities for the ATAGS in international markets, particularly in Africa. This contract not only strengthens India's artillery arsenal but also reflects a broader trend of increasing participation from private defence manufacturers in national defence projects.





How Will This Contract Impact India's Defence Self-Reliance Efforts



