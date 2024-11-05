Bharat Forge, TATA Advance Systems Likely To Get DRDO-Made Towed Gun Order
Bharat Forge has emerged as the lowest bidder for a significant contract to supply Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) to the Indian Army, with the deal valued at approximately ₹6,000 crore. This contract involves the production of 307 units developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and marks a pivotal step toward enhancing India's defence capabilities and self-reliance in military manufacturing.
Bharat Forge is set to produce 60% of the artillery guns, while TATA Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) will manufacture the remaining 40%, contingent upon matching Bharat Forge's pricing.
The ATAGS have undergone extensive testing across various terrains, including deserts and high-altitude areas, confirming their operational readiness for deployment. These systems are designed to replace older Bofors artillery guns and have already been exported to nations like Armenia.
The ATAGS deal underscores India's commitment to modernizing its artillery capabilities, particularly along critical borders with China and Pakistan. The Indian Army has also issued a tender for additional next-generation artillery systems, indicating ongoing efforts to phase out legacy equipment and enhance firepower.
With Bharat Forge's successful bid, both it and TASL are exploring further export opportunities for the ATAGS in international markets, particularly in Africa. This contract not only strengthens India's artillery arsenal but also reflects a broader trend of increasing participation from private defence manufacturers in national defence projects.
How Will This Contract Impact India's Defence Self-Reliance Efforts
The recent contract awarded to Bharat Forge and TASL for the production of Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) represents a significant milestone in India's defence self-reliance efforts. Here are the key impacts of this contract on India's defence landscape:
The contract, valued at approximately ₹6,000 crore, mandates that Bharat Forge will produce 60% of the howitzers while TASL will handle the remaining 40%. This distribution emphasizes local manufacturing capabilities and reduces reliance on foreign suppliers.
The ATAGS project, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), showcases India's growing expertise in advanced weapon systems. By utilizing indigenous technology, India aims to enhance its self-sufficiency in critical defence technologies.
The contract is expected to boost employment opportunities in the defence sector, fostering growth in related industries and contributing to economic resilience. This aligns with the broader goals of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which seeks to promote self-sufficiency across various sectors.
The successful development and production of ATAGS have already attracted international interest, with previous exports to countries like Armenia. This contract could pave the way for further export opportunities, enhancing India's position as a global defence manufacturer.
The ATAGS will replace older artillery systems like the Bofors guns, thereby modernizing India's artillery capabilities along critical borders with China and Pakistan. This modernization is crucial for maintaining strategic deterrence and operational readiness.
Focus on Indigenous Solutions: The emphasis on indigenous production through this contract reflects a strategic shift towards developing homegrown solutions that can be tailored to India's specific defence needs, reducing vulnerabilities associated with foreign dependency.
While the contract marks a progressive step towards self-reliance, challenges remain regarding sustained investment in research and development (R&D) and ensuring that such initiatives translate into long-term technological independence. The government must continue to foster a conducive environment for both public and private sectors to collaborate effectively in defence manufacturing.
In summary, the Bharat Forge-TATA deal for ATAGS not only strengthens India's defence capabilities but also reinforces its commitment to achieving self-reliance in military manufacturing, with significant implications for national security and economic growth.
