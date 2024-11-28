



The Indian government has sanctioned ₹28,229 crore for the construction of the Arunachal Frontier Highway, a strategic infrastructure project along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. This highway, which is approximately 1,700 km long, aims to enhance military mobility and improve connectivity in the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.





The Arunachal Frontier Highway will stretch nearly 1,700 km, connecting various remote locations including Bomdila and Vijayanagar.





This highway is designed to facilitate military operations and monitor Chinese activities across the border. It will run as close as 20 km from the LAC, thereby providing a significant strategic advantage to India in the region.





The total estimated cost of the project is around ₹27,000 crore, with an additional budget for interconnectivity roads bringing the total to approximately ₹40,000 crore.





The government has initiated construction work with plans to complete it by 2027. The first tenders for a 121 km stretch between Hunli and Hayuliang have already been invited, valued at about ₹2,200 crore.





The highway will connect key areas such as Tawang, Mechuka, and Dibang Valley, significantly improving access to these remote regions. It is expected to connect around 1,683 villages, enhancing local infrastructure and promoting tourism.





This project is part of a broader infrastructure push by the Indian government to bolster its presence and capabilities along the border with China, countering earlier Chinese objections to such developments.





The Arunachal Frontier Highway is poised to be one of India's most significant infrastructure projects in recent years. It not only serves military purposes but also aims to foster economic development in some of the country's most remote areas.







