

Russia has made an unprecedented offer to India in the realm of advanced military aviation, proposing a license production deal for the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter aircraft that includes the transfer of the aircraft’s full source code.

This move, announced by Russia’s state-owned United Aircraft Corporation on June 4, would grant the Indian Defence Ministry unparalleled autonomy over the operation, modification, and integration of new avionics and weaponry for the Su-57, both from domestic and third-party sources.





The sharing of such sensitive software—central to the capabilities of modern stealth fighters—marks a significant departure from global norms, as the source codes of fifth-generation fighters are typically closely guarded due to their complexity and strategic value.





The Su-57’s software, while reportedly less complex than that of the American F-35 or China’s J-20, is still vastly more sophisticated than older platforms like the F-22. The willingness to share this technology signals a deep level of trust and strategic partnership between Moscow and New Delhi, contrasting sharply with U.S. policies, which strictly limit operational autonomy of their exported fighters, especially the F-35, through centralised control systems.





India’s interest in the Su-57 dates back to the early 2010s, but delays in the Russian program and evolving operational requirements had previously stalled any deal. Recent combat deployments of the Su-57 in Ukraine, where it has been used for air defence suppression, air-to-air combat, and precision strikes, have reportedly increased Indian confidence in the platform. The confirmation of Algeria as the first export customer and the unveiling of the enhanced Su-57M1 variant—featuring a wider airframe, improved stealth, new radar, and next-generation AL-51F engines—have further bolstered the fighter’s appeal.





The offer also aligns with India’s long-standing ambitions for defence indigenisation and technological advancement. Russia’s proposal includes not just the sale, but co-production and technology transfer, enabling the modernisation of existing Indian production lines (such as those used for the Su-30MKI) for Su-57E manufacturing.





This would support India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and potentially accelerate the development of its own Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, providing an interim solution while indigenous fifth-generation capabilities mature.





The Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant, the main production site for the Su-57, has recently undergone significant expansion to meet growing domestic and export demands. New facilities for fuel system development and avionics testing have been commissioned, with further upgrades planned to boost output and efficiency. Despite Western sanctions and supply chain challenges, Russia aims to deliver 76 Su-57s by 2028, with production rates steadily increasing.





Geopolitical dynamics are also shaping the deal. The United States has expressed strong opposition to India’s deepening defence ties with Russia, threatening sanctions and offering the F-35 as an alternative. However, the F-35’s restrictive operational framework and political considerations make it a less viable option for India, which values operational sovereignty. Past U.S. attempts to deter Indian procurement of Russian systems, such as the S-400 air defence system, have not dissuaded New Delhi from pursuing its strategic interests.





United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has put forward a significant proposal aimed at deepening India’s role in the production and customisation of the Su-57E, the export version of Russia’s fifth-generation stealth fighter jet.

This initiative is centred on expanding the localisation of the aircraft’s manufacturing in India, meaning a broader range of devices, units, and key components of the Su-57E would be produced domestically by Indian industry. To enable this, Russia is prepared to transfer critical technologies to India, but this transfer is strictly contingent upon the signing of a firm contract between the two countries.

The localisation plan goes far beyond simple assembly. It includes the integration of advanced Indian systems and subsystems, such as a Gallium Nitride (GaN)-based Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar and an Indian-developed mission computer—technologies originally intended for India’s Super-30 upgrade program for its Su-30MKI fleet. This approach is designed to ensure technological commonality across India’s fighter fleet, streamlining logistics and maintenance, and allowing the Indian Air Force (IAF) to deploy indigenous air-to-air and air-to-surface weaponry on the Su-57E, such as the Astra and Rudram missile families.

One of the most notable aspects of the offer is Russia’s willingness to provide India with access to the Su-57E’s full source code. This level of transparency is unprecedented in international fighter jet deals, especially for fifth-generation platforms, and would grant India complete autonomy to modify avionics, integrate indigenous weapons, and customise the aircraft to its specific operational requirements. Such access is not typically extended by Western suppliers, making this a unique opportunity for India to accelerate its domestic defence technology base.

The proposal also includes the establishment of a licensed production line at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Nashik facility, which has a proven track record from manufacturing over 220 Su-30MKI jets under license. This facility is already equipped with much of the necessary tooling and expertise, making it a cost-effective and efficient site for Su-57E production. The localisation process, including the integration of Indian systems, is expected to take three to four years to reach full maturity.

To bridge the gap until localised production is up and running, Russia has proposed supplying an initial batch of 20 to 30 Su-57E jets directly from its own production lines. This would allow the IAF to begin fielding a fifth-generation capability almost immediately, addressing urgent squadron shortfalls while the infrastructure for indigenous manufacturing is established.

The strategic implications of this proposal are considerable. It would not only bolster India’s combat air capabilities in the near term—especially important given delays in indigenous programs like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA)—but also support the broader “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) initiatives. By enabling the domestic production of advanced fighter technologies and fostering collaboration between Indian public and private defence sectors, the deal could generate significant economic benefits and technological spill overs for India’s aerospace industry.





UAC’s proposal to increase localisation of the Su-57E in India, backed by technology transfer and access to critical software, represents a major shift in Indo-Russian defence cooperation. It offers India a rare opportunity to accelerate its fifth-generation fighter capabilities, deepen its technological self-reliance, and strengthen its position as a key player in the global aerospace sector—provided a firm contract is concluded to formalise this ambitious partnership.





