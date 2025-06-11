



During his official visit to Brussels in June 2025, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a forceful message to the European Union and the broader international community, urging them to look beyond the traditional India-Pakistan framework when assessing terrorism-related incidents in Kashmir.





In high-level meetings with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas, Jaishankar emphasised that terrorism, particularly emanating from Pakistan, is a global threat that will eventually impact all nations, not just India.





He referenced the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, as a stark reminder of the ongoing menace, and called for a unified international response that does not reduce the issue to a bilateral dispute.





Jaishankar highlighted India's strategic and economic significance, positioning the country as a reliable and trustworthy partner for the EU, especially in the context of ongoing negotiations for a comprehensive India-EU Free Trade Agreement. He contrasted India’s skilled labour force and economic reliability with China, suggesting that India offers a more secure and dependable environment for European investment and supply chain diversification. He noted that several European companies are already shifting operations to India to de-risk their supply chains, reflecting broader concerns about over-dependence on China.





On foreign policy, Jaishankar reiterated India's non-prescriptive stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, stating that while India maintains strong relationships with both Russia and Ukraine, it does not believe in resolving differences through war or by imposing solutions. He defended India's refusal to join Western sanctions against Russia, explaining that every nation must act in accordance with its own history, experiences, and interests.





Jaishankar also offered a historical perspective, recalling that India’s borders were violated soon after independence due to Pakistani aggression in Kashmir, and criticised Western countries for their past reluctance to support India’s position. He argued that these same countries now advocate for international principles, and he called on them to reflect on their historical actions and inconsistencies.





A significant portion of Jaishankar’s discussions focused on the evolving global order. He stressed that multipolarity is already a reality, with Europe increasingly exercising strategic autonomy and making decisions based on its own interests. He encouraged the EU to further deepen its relationship with India in this multipolar context, recognising the EU as a major and increasingly autonomous global actor.





On climate policy, Jaishankar expressed strong reservations about the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), criticising the notion that one region can unilaterally set standards for the rest of the world. He called for a more equitable approach to global climate governance and trade regulations.





When questioned about India’s approach to the United States, particularly under a potential Donald Trump presidency, Jaishankar emphasised pragmatism, stating that India seeks to advance relationships that serve its interests, regardless of individual leaders or personalities.





Jaishankar’s visit to Brussels was marked by candid dialogue on security, economic partnership, and the need for a principled, multipolar approach to global governance. His remarks on terrorism, in particular, served as a warning that the international community cannot afford to compartmentalise or regionalise the threat, as it poses a danger to all nations. The visit also reinforced India’s commitment to deepening ties with the EU and its member states across strategic, economic, and security domains.





Based On ANI Report







