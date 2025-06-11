



In a decisive effort to enhance its long-range precision strike capabilities, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is actively assessing two advanced Israeli missile systems: the WIND DEMON from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and the ICE BREAKER from Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, reported Akhilesh Pant, a South Asia Strategic Commentator.





This evaluation comes on the heels of the successful operational use of the Rampage missile, which demonstrated its effectiveness by neutralising a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) airbase during recent hostilities. The Rampage’s performance has underscored the pivotal role of air-to-surface precision munitions in contemporary conflict scenarios, prompting the IAF to seek even more advanced solutions for deep-strike missions.





Wind Demon: Versatility And Precision





The Wind Demon is a lightweight, air-launched cruise missile, weighing approximately 140 kg, with a range exceeding 200 km. Its design allows integration with a variety of aerial platforms, including helicopters and fighter jets, offering the IAF significant operational flexibility. The missile features advanced electro-optical and laser-guided seekers, Automatic Target Recognition (ATR), and real-time video transmission, ensuring precise targeting in both day and night operations.





A notable advantage is its person-in-the-loop control, which enables operators to choose between rapid or deliberate engagement modes according to mission requirements. The adaptable 20 kg warhead can be configured for fragmentation, blast, or penetration effects, allowing tailored lethality against a range of targets.





ICE BREAKER: Stealth, Autonomy, And Multi-Platform Capability





The ICE BREAKER represents a new generation of long-range, precision-strike missiles, offering a range of up to 300 km at high subsonic speeds. Developed by Rafael, it is designed for deployment across land, air, and sea platforms, including jet fighters, light attack aircraft, helicopters, small maritime vessels, and ground vehicles.





The missile employs a multi-mode imaging infrared (IIR) seeker, GNSS-independent navigation, and advanced terrain-following or sea-skimming profiles, making it highly resistant to electronic warfare and difficult to intercept. Its very low observable (VLO) signature and synchronised salvo launch capability enable it to penetrate and overwhelm sophisticated Integrated Air Defence Systems (IADS), making it especially effective against high-value, well-defended targets such as command centres, naval vessels, and hardened airbases.





ICE BREAKER’s autonomous targeting is further enhanced by artificial intelligence-driven ATR and scene-matching algorithms, ensuring high mission effectiveness with low collateral damage. The missile can operate fully autonomously or with man-in-the-loop decision backup, allowing flexible rules of engagement and real-time battle damage assessment.





Strategic Implications For The IAF





Both the Wind Demon and ICE BREAKER offer significant advancements over existing systems like the Rampage, particularly in terms of flexibility, survivability, and lethality. Their adaptability to multiple launch platforms, advanced guidance systems, and resilience in contested environments align with the IAF’s doctrine of maintaining technological superiority and operational readiness for precision deep-strike missions. The acquisition of these next-generation missiles would not only bolster India’s deterrence posture but also provide the capability to neutralise high-value targets deep within adversary territory, even in the face of dense air defence networks.





This strategic evaluation reflects the IAF’s commitment to equipping itself for 21st-century warfare, where precision, speed, and survivability are paramount. By potentially integrating the Wind Demon and ICE BREAKER into its arsenal, the IAF aims to ensure dominance across complex, contested environments and maintain a decisive edge in regional security dynamics.





IDN (With Input From Agencies)







