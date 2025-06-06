



Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has achieved a significant technological milestone by upgrading the THD-1955 radar system, a core component of the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) long-range air surveillance capability, under the government’s "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India) initiative.





The THD-1955, originally a French design and license-built in India since the 1970s, has served as the backbone of India’s air defence network, capable of tracking targets at distances exceeding 1,000 km and providing comprehensive three-dimensional (3D) surveillance.





Over the decades, this radar has been instrumental in safeguarding Indian airspace, but with advancing technology and the natural aging of equipment, the need for modernisation became critical.





Recognising the importance of sustaining and enhancing the operational effectiveness of these legacy systems, BEL has developed and implemented a comprehensive technological upgrade, now designated as THD 2.0.





This upgrade features indigenously developed digitised receiver and transmitter sections, marking a significant leap in radar infrastructure through indigenisation. The modernisation not only revitalises the decades-old THD-1955 but also extends its operational lifespan by another 10 to 15 years, ensuring that the IAF can continue to rely on these assets while the transition to newer High Power Radars (HPRs) is underway.





The technological boost provided by the upgrade enhances the radar’s surveillance capabilities, delivering more accurate and reliable situational awareness across Indian airspace. The digitisation of critical components such as the receiver and transmitter cabinets also addresses challenges related to obsolescence, maintenance, and vendor support, which had become increasingly problematic due to the system’s age. Furthermore, the upgrade includes improvements to Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) systems, further strengthening the radar’s operational utility in modern threat environments.





A key benefit of this indigenisation effort is the substantial savings in foreign exchange, as the upgrade eliminates the need for costly imports or complete system replacements with foreign technology. This aligns with the broader objectives of the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative, which aims to foster innovation, build domestic technological capacity, and reduce dependence on external suppliers for critical defence infrastructure.





In summary, the BEL-led upgrade of the THD-1955 radar system stands as a testament to India’s growing technological prowess and commitment to self-reliance in defence. It not only secures the operational readiness of the IAF’s air surveillance network for the next decade or more but also exemplifies the nation’s ability to modernise legacy assets through indigenous innovation, setting a benchmark for future defence modernisation projects.





Agencies







