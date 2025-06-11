



During his official visit to Brussels, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a strong message regarding the recent escalation between India and Pakistan, urging the international community to reframe its understanding of the situation.





At a joint press conference with EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, Jaishankar emphasised that the confrontation should not be viewed as a conventional conflict between two states, but rather as India’s response to the persistent threat and practice of terrorism emanating from across its borders. He stated, “Don’t think of it as India-Pakistan, think of it as India-Terroristan. You will then appreciate it”.





Jaishankar firmly reiterated India’s policy of zero tolerance for terrorism, calling on the global community to reject all forms and manifestations of terrorism and to refuse to yield to nuclear blackmail. He described terrorism as a “shared and interconnected challenge” that demands robust international cooperation and understanding.





This stance was particularly relevant in the context of Operation Sindoor, launched by India on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. The operation targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 militants linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





Following India’s strikes, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling and attempted drone attacks, prompting India to launch further coordinated attacks that damaged Pakistani radar, communication centres, and airbases. The hostilities lasted several days before both sides agreed to a cessation of hostilities on May 10.





In Brussels, Jaishankar’s discussions with Kaja Kallas and other EU officials covered a broad spectrum of issues, including the global order, the Ukraine conflict, the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent, and the Indo-Pacific. The first India-European Union Strategic Dialogue concluded with commitments to deepen cooperation in defence, maritime security, counter-terrorism, cyber and AI, space, and defence industry collaboration. Both sides agreed to strengthen their partnership as political democracies and market economies in an increasingly multipolar world.





The EU, for its part, backed India’s right to protect its citizens and condemned the Pahalgam attack, stressing that nuclear threats “cannot pay off” and supporting continued dialogue to reduce tensions in the region. The dialogue marked a significant step in aligning India and the EU on counter-terrorism and security cooperation, with future talks planned to further enhance joint efforts in these areas.





Jaishankar’s remarks in Brussels highlighted India’s evolving approach to cross-border terrorism, its refusal to be coerced by nuclear threats, and its commitment to building strategic partnerships with like-minded global actors to address shared security challenges.





Based On ANI Report







