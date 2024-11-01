



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed serious concerns regarding the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia, emphasizing China's silence on the matter as particularly troubling. In a recent interview, he stated that North Korean soldiers are currently in training camps and are expected to join combat against Ukraine imminently, describing the situation as a "matter of days, not months" before they engage in battle.





Zelenskyy revealed that around 3,000 North Korean troops are currently in training camps in Russia, with projections suggesting that this number could rise to 12,000. He condemned Russia's collaboration with North Korea, which includes acquiring approximately 3.5 million artillery shells from Pyongyang.





He criticized China's lack of response, stating that as a regional security guarantor, its silence is "striking." Zelenskyy suggested that China should leverage its influence over North Korea and Russia to prevent further escalation of the conflict.





Zelenskyy urged Western allies to respond decisively to the North Korean troop deployment, warning that failure to do so could lead to an increase in their presence along Ukraine's borders. He highlighted the need for an Asian Security Alliance, involving countries like Japan and South Korea, to counter North Korean aggression effectively.





The U.S. has reported that approximately 10,000 North Korean soldiers are currently in Russia, with around 8,000 stationed near the Ukrainian border, preparing for combat operations. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that these troops have been trained by Russian forces in various military operations and are equipped with Russian uniforms and gear. The situation reflects a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, raising alarms about regional stability and security dynamics involving China, North Korea, and the West.







