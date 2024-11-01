



North Korea has confirmed the successful test of its new Hwasong-19 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which took place on October 31, 2024. This missile is described as a significant advancement in North Korea's military capabilities, being a solid-fuel ICBM that reportedly flew higher than any previous missile launched by the country.





The Hwasong-19 reached a maximum altitude of 7,687.50 kilometers and travelled a distance of 1,001.20 kilometers over a flight duration of 5,156 seconds (approximately 86 minutes) before landing in the sea between Japan and Russia.





This test occurred just days before the U.S. presidential election on November 5, 2024, and appears to be aimed at showcasing North Korea's missile capabilities amid ongoing tensions related to its military support for Russia in Ukraine.





North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed satisfaction with the test, calling it an "ultimate version" of their ICBM technology and asserting that it solidifies North Korea's "hegemonic position" in nuclear delivery systems. State media referred to the Hwasong-19 as "the world's strongest strategic missile" and emphasized its role in enhancing North Korea's strategic deterrent capabilities.





The successful launch of the Hwasong-19 raises concerns among neighbouring countries and international observers regarding North Korea's advancing missile technology and its potential to deliver nuclear payloads across significant distances, including to the U.S. mainland. The event has drawn swift condemnation from the United States and its allies, highlighting ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.











